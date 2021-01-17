Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded to Buy by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ROKU. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.00.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $408.30 on Wednesday. Roku has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $425.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.72. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $68,430.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,430.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Roku by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

