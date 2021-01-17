Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Short Interest Down 34.5% in December

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the December 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $116.97. 1,425,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROST. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 15,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its position in Ross Stores by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.4% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

