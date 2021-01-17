Royal Bank of Canada Increases Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to $6.00

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.42.

OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $800.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.66. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $238.97 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

