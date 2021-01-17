Royal Bank of Canada Raises (OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) Price Target to C$2.00

(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

(OPS.V) stock opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. (OPS.V) has a fifty-two week low of C$1.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.39.

About (OPS.V)

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

