Rupee (RUP) Trading Down 36.6% This Week

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 65.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a market capitalization of $42,782.19 and approximately $24.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 36.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00024332 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000088 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001340 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 41,789,400 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.