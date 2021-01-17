Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Monday, October 19th. HSBC cut shares of Sandvik from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandvik from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Sandvik alerts:

Shares of SDVKY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.07. 42,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,948. Sandvik has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. Sandvik had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandvik will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik stock. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Sandvik were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Sandvik

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.