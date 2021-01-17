Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) a €90.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €73.10 ($86.00).

ETR:BMW opened at €69.41 ($81.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 52 week high of €77.31 ($90.95). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €72.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €64.17.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

