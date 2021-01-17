Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) a €35.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.61 ($33.66).

Get Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) alerts:

Infineon Technologies AG has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a one year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

About Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.