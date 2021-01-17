Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €56.24 ($66.16).

ETR DAI opened at €56.26 ($66.19) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion and a PE ratio of 1,993.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €57.53 and its 200 day moving average is €47.78. Daimler AG has a twelve month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a twelve month high of €59.93 ($70.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

