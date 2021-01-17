Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Trading Up 5.4%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) was up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $455.50 and last traded at $455.50. Approximately 5 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 68 shares. The stock had previously closed at $432.00.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $432.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.10.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUVPF)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

