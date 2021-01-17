SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Short Interest Update

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SCIA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. 379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,664. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SCI Engineered Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.70%.

SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in manufacturing and supplying materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, flat panel displays, photonics, glass, transparent electronics, and thin film solar and battery products.

