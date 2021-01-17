Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Truist

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price target upped by Truist from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SGMS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scientific Games from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.88.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

NASDAQ:SGMS traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.66. 2,290,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,284. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.09. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 234,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.