Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Scor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Scor to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of SCRYY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. 7,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,499. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. Scor has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Scor had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

