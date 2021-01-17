Scotiabank Boosts Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$9.25

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$9.25 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVE. Credit Suisse Group cut Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price target on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.24.

Get Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) alerts:

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$7.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.06 and a twelve month high of C$12.53. The company has a market cap of C$15.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.25.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.