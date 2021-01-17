Scotiabank Boosts Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to $32.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Imperial Oil from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of IMO traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.02. 260,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,638. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $27.43.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 61.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,631,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,458 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,611,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,931,000 after acquiring an additional 504,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,177,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after acquiring an additional 318,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,145,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 198,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 133.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 703,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 402,600 shares in the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

