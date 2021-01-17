Scotiabank Boosts Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Price Target to C$11.00

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.46.

Shares of VII opened at C$6.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.69. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$8.33. The company has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$568.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$479.93 million. Analysts expect that Seven Generations Energy Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) news, Senior Officer Kevin James Johnston sold 9,021 shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total value of C$46,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,300.

About Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

