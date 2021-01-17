Scotiabank Raises Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to $3.00

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $2.75 to $3.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KELTF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

KELTF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.71. 4,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,331. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.