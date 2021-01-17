Scotiabank Raises Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to $4.50

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

PRMRF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paramount Resources from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Paramount Resources from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,396. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $635.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $104.14 million during the quarter.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

