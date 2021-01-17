Scotiabank Raises Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$5.50

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PEY. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.68.

TSE PEY opened at C$4.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$681.17 million and a P/E ratio of -6.88. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.91 and a 1 year high of C$4.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$86.99 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.1007407 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) news, Senior Officer Scott Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 221,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$631,294.95.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

