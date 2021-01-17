SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Short Interest Up 52.6% in December

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,500 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the December 15th total of 234,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 478,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,879. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.70. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.55.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.72. Equities analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCYX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

In related news, CEO Marco Taglietti bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 50,200 shares of company stock worth $313,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 427.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

