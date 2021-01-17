Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Trading Up 5.6%

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) shares were up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $186.60 and last traded at $185.75. Approximately 1,355,155 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 983,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.25.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 6,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $1,042,916.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,145 shares of company stock worth $41,167,846. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 6.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 17.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Seagen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

