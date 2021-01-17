Seaport Global Securities Comments on Southwest Airlines Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Southwest Airlines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the airline will post earnings of ($6.86) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($6.75). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LUV. 140166 raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Shares of LUV opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.