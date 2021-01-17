SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.85

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.85 and traded as high as $30.40. SeaWorld Entertainment shares last traded at $29.64, with a volume of 1,318,291 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CSFB raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 2.33.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,174.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $231,165.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,005 shares of company stock worth $1,359,005. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 52.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

