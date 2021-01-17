SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives $15.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEGXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Peel Hunt upgraded SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS:SEGXF remained flat at $$13.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $14.46.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

