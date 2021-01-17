Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) vs. Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Sempra Energy has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sempra Energy and Fusion Fuel Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sempra Energy 38.49% 11.47% 3.43% Fusion Fuel Green N/A -14.90% -1.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sempra Energy and Fusion Fuel Green’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sempra Energy $10.83 billion 3.25 $2.20 billion $6.78 18.02 Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

Sempra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Fuel Green.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sempra Energy and Fusion Fuel Green, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sempra Energy 0 6 7 1 2.64 Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sempra Energy currently has a consensus price target of $143.54, suggesting a potential upside of 17.50%. Given Sempra Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sempra Energy is more favorable than Fusion Fuel Green.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of Sempra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sempra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sempra Energy beats Fusion Fuel Green on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles. Its Southern California Gas Company segment owns and operates a natural gas distribution, transmission, and storage system that supplies natural gas to a population of approximately 22 million covering an area of 24,000 square miles. The company's Sempra Texas Utilities segment is involved in the regulated transmission and distribution of electricity serving approximately 3.6 million homes and businesses, and operating approximately 139,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines. Its transmission system included 17,799 circuit miles of transmission lines, 349 transmission stations, and 775 distribution substations; distribution system consisted of 121,747 miles of overhead and underground lines; and approximately 65 miles of electric transmission lines. Its Sempra Mexico segment develops, owns and operates, or holds interests in natural gas, electric, liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquid petroleum gas (LPG), ethane, and liquid fuels infrastructure; and engages in the purchase of LNG, and purchase and sale of natural gas. This segment operates a natural-gas-fired combined-cycle plant, and wind and solar power generation facilities. Its assets/facilities consisted of 1,850 miles of natural gas transmission pipelines, 13 compressor stations, 139 miles of ethane pipelines, 118 miles of LPG pipelines, and one LPG storage terminal. The company's Sempra LNG segment develops and holds interest in export of LNG; and owns, operates, buys, sells, and transports natural gas. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

