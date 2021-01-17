Sempra Energy to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Sempra Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SRE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.14.

Shares of SRE opened at $122.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

