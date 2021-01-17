Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Short Interest Update

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the December 15th total of 107,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SENEA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.10. 18,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,830. Seneca Foods has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $48.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $364.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $390.29 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENEA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 294.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

