Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Short Interest Update

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of SVBI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.74. 2,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49. Severn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Get Severn Bancorp alerts:

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 12.28%.

In other Severn Bancorp news, Director Eric Keitz acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $284,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Severn Bancorp stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,478 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,082 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.53% of Severn Bancorp worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking, as well as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.