Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.74). William Blair also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SHAK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $78.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $111.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average of $69.39. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $116.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -529.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $1,059,471.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,381.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 443,676 shares of company stock valued at $34,422,282. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Shake Shack by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

