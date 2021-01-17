Sharing Services Global (NASDAQ:SHRG) Trading Down 2.5%

Sharing Services Global Co. (NASDAQ:SHRG)’s stock price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 41,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 56,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29.

Sharing Services Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHRG)

Sharing Services Global Corporation operates in the direct selling industry primarily in the United States and Canada. It markets and distributes health and wellness products under the Elevate brand through an independent sales force. The company offers its products online through its website, www.elevacity.com.

