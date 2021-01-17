Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 28th

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0776 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend by 2.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 89.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.

SJR stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.43.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SJR shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

