Short Interest in A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Declines By 27.4%

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $12.34.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. On average, analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMKBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

