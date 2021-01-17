Short Interest in Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Declines By 36.4%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARLUF opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.41. Aristocrat Leisure has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $25.35.

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, digital social games, and casino management systems, as well as social web and mobile gaming services.

