Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Expands By 54.2%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.

Several brokerages have commented on ARZGY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Assicurazioni Generali presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $8.89 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

