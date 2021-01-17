Short Interest in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Expands By 33.3%

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AAME opened at $2.33 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 million, a PE ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $46.27 million for the quarter.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

