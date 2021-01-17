Short Interest in Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Declines By 23.6%

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlas Financial stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Atlas Financial has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc, engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage.

