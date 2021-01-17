Short Interest in Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Rises By 49.3%

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the December 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVASF opened at $7.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. Avast has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVASF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Avast in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

