Short Interest in Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Expands By 42.7%

Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,096,200 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the December 15th total of 768,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,370.3 days.

Bankia stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Bankia has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Bankia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bankia has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Bankia

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Business Banking, and Corporate Center segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, consumer loans, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

