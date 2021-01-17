Short Interest in BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Drops By 25.2%

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the December 15th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioHiTech Global stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) by 213.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of BioHiTech Global worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioHiTech Global alerts:

Shares of BHTG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,786. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.44. BioHiTech Global has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter. BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,749.63% and a negative net margin of 247.02%.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for BioHiTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHiTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.