Short Interest in Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Declines By 22.7%

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 954,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabix Technologies stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Cannabix Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

