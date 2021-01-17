Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Declines By 37.5%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carbios SAS in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

COOSF stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202. Carbios SAS has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $63.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average is $38.91.

About Carbios SAS

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company produces enzymated pellets for use in the production of biosourced and biodegradable plastics. It also recycles plastic waste into plastic materials; and produces polylactic acid.

