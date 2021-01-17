Short Interest in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Grows By 24.7%

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the December 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 693,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTRE. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ:CTRE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,173. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $23.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 169,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

