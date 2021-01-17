Short Interest in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Increases By 22.2%

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.59. 326,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CATY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $98,364.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,399,864.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $251,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,466 shares of company stock worth $644,214 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CATY. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

