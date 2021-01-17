Short Interest in Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Declines By 28.5%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 448,200 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the December 15th total of 627,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 131.8 days.

Shares of ESVIF remained flat at $$1.00 during midday trading on Friday. 1,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,385. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.81.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

