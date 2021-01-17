Short Interest in FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Declines By 22.2%

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FFBW stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of FFBW worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised FFBW from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:FFBW remained flat at $$10.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.96 million, a P/E ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.60. FFBW has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $12.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

