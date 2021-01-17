Short Interest in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Expands By 26.8%

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the December 15th total of 899,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FPRX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Five Prime Therapeutics stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,866. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 554.71%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,393,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $149,271,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 49.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

