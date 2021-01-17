Short Interest in Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Declines By 25.0%

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 385,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 513,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS XAUMF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,876. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. Goldmoney has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $3.03.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal focused investment company worldwide. The company is involved in the investment, custody, and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

