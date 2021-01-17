Short Interest in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Rises By 52.0%

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch bought 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $58,633.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,971 shares in the company, valued at $557,884.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HireQuest stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.22% of HireQuest at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. 1,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. HireQuest has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter. HireQuest had a net margin of 45.87% and a return on equity of 23.39%.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia.

