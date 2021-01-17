Short Interest in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Rises By 46.2%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the December 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 300.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 103,092 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DWAS stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $82.30. The stock had a trading volume of 91,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,155. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.25. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $84.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

