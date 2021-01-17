Short Interest in Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Expands By 54.5%

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of Meggitt stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. Meggitt has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $18.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88.

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

